Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona move for Man City’s Eric Garcia, Lionel Messi’s anger and Real Madrid’s defence

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

A goalkeeper for the title - It has been 12 years since a Real Madrid goalkeeper has won the Zamora award (fewest goals conceded) but Thibaut Courtois is worthy of his third crown. Real Madrid are only conceding 0.63 goals per game - the best defensive record in the history of the club. Atletico Madrid - Alvaro Morata double re-established Atleti in third place Barcelona - Messi’s anger goes to the top of the club - It has been 12 years since a Real Madrid goalkeeper has won the Zamora award (fewest goals conceded) but Thibaut Courtois is worthy of his third crown. Real Madrid are only conceding 0.63 goals per game - the best defensive record in the history of the club.- Alvaro Morata double re-established Atleti in third place- Messi’s anger goes to the top of the club

Messi doubts and Barcelona tremble - frustration on signing Neymar, Barcagate, the bad manner of the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, the debate over a contract extension all lead to Messi’s doubts at the club. The club insist the star is not angry. The unexpected Pichichi (top scorer) after confinement - Sergio Ramos on four goals since the break, the same as Raul Garcia, Aspas and Moreno Atletico have fun but a bad game for Joao Felix - frustration on signing Neymar, Barcagate, the bad manner of the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, the debate over a contract extension all lead to Messi’s doubts at the club. The club insist the star is not angry.- Sergio Ramos on four goals since the break, the same as Raul Garcia, Aspas and Moreno