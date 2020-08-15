Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona humiliated by Bayern Munich and Gerard Pique demands changes

Saturday’s front page headlines Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Shame - A historical humiliation for Barcelona as Quique Setien's side lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter finals. La Blaugrana boss Setien could potentially be sacked following the result, with no Spanish team in the Champions League semi final for the fist time in 13 years.

BARCELONA: Historical Humiliation - A disaster for Barcelona as they lose against Bayern Munich with an 8-2 defeat against the Bundesliga giants. The defeat in Lisbon could provoke a reaction within the club that will effect every level of the Catalan giants, wit major changes expected.