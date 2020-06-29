Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona have no margin for error as they welcome in-form Atletico Madrid

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

The judges of La Liga - an Atletico in great form arrive at the Camp Nou while Barca are thinking of the title slipping away, the tension between Setien and the team overshadows the game, Simeone looks for his first victory in the home of Barcelona Valencia sack Celades, Voro returns to the hotseat until the end of the season Benzema has played a hand in 41 percent of Madrid's goals in La Liga this season Transfers - Inter sign Achraf, Barcelona and Juventus complete Pjanic and Arthur swap deal - an Atletico in great form arrive at the Camp Nou while Barca are thinking of the title slipping away, the tension between Setien and the team overshadows the game, Simeone looks for his first victory in the home of Barcelona, Voro returns to the hotseat until the end of the season- Inter sign Achraf, Barcelona and Juventus complete Pjanic and Arthur swap deal