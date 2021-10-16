Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona face crucial test as Valencia head to the Camp Nou

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

LA LIGA: The Stock Market of La Liga - Former Atletico Madrid star Juanfran Torres has confirmed via his role as director of lower league side Inter City FC, the club will become the first Spanish club to be registered on the stock market later this month.

BARCELONA: Sunday Fireworks - Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta face the home fans at the Camp Nou this weekend with Sergio Aguero set for his club debut against Valencia. Jose Luis Gaya and Carlos Soler both return for the visitors.