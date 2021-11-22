Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona face Champions League test and Messi opens up on PSG move

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LIONEL MESSI: 'I am very good and I have totally adapted to PSG'. Messi claims in an exclusive interview with Marca that it is a great honour to have Sergio Ramos as a teammate, tips PSG as favourites to win the Champions League and hints that one day he will return to Barcelona with Xavi the right choice to lead Barcelona.

BARCELONA: Xavi's First Final - Barcelona need to secure a win against Benfica to secure their place in the Champions League last 16 in 2022. Xavi is confident ahead of his European bow stating his side need to visualise winning and sealing a vital place in the knockout rounds in 2022.