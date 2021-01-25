Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona debt crisis, Real Madrid plan Kylian Mbappe move and Frenkie De Jong’s new role under Ronald Koeman

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Without Funds - Barcelona's financial situation continues to to worsen following the release of their accounts for the last 12 months. The Catalan giants have a reported Є730m worth of debt, with over Є196m owed to other clubs over transfer deals.
REAL MADRID: Squeeze on Mbappe - The French international has sent a message to Real Madrid to accelerate their move for him. Los Blancos will be aiming to match his current salary at PSG including wages and image rights.
BARCELONA: De Jong Grows - Dutch midfield star Frenkie de Jong continues to improve and play a dominant and determined role in Ronald Koeman's Barcelona starting line up. Despite Koeman changing his options in recent weeks , De Jong has kept his place in the new 4-3-3 formation. REAL MADRID: Є160M for Mbappe - Real Madrid are working on their options to sign Kylian Mbappe after being quoted Є160M for the French striker, with a swap deal involving Vinicius Junior a possible option.
