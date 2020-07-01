Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona boss Setien position untenable as Real Madrid close in on La Liga title

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Halfway to the league - Real Madrid know they have a golden opportunity to take a commanding lead in the title race with victory over Getafe. Zidane will give Hazard a rest in attack and start Vinicius on the left side of attack. Getafe go into the game in their best form since the break in football. Raul Garcia brings Athletic Club Bilbao close to Europe - his double beats Valencia The family of Griezmann are fed up - father and brother book critical of Barcelona boss Quique Setien

Untenable - Barcelona squad do not believe in Quique Setien and his coaching staff and directors are also disillusioned with the situation. The father of Antoine Griezmann claims Setien 'does not have the keys' to the club and is a 'passenger', while Barcelona plan a new move for Neymar. Real Madrid without Hazard and against a dangerous opponent - it is the best Getafe side in history but Madrid can take a giant step to the title Carrasco is back - Diego Simeone will renew his deal after great display against Barcelona Madrid's Femenino team is now official