Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona are back in the La Liga title race following vital Sevilla win

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
LA LIGA: La Liga turns red - Barcelona have relaunched their La Liga title push with a vital 2-0 win away at Sevilla. Ronald Koeman's side have now closed the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid to two points, although Los Rojiblancos have two games in hand.
BARCELONA: Maximum Precision - Barcelona have placed themselves back in the La Liga title race as they move two points behind Atletico Madrid with a key win at Sevilla. Diego Simeone's side face a testing trip to Villarreal this weekend with Real Madrid travelling to Real Sociedad on Monday night.
BARCELONA: Big Barca - Barcelona breathe life into the La Liga title race with significant 2-0 win away at rivals Sevilla. Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi were on target at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but Ronald Araujo and Pedri face a fitness race ahead of their Copa del Rey clash with Julen Lopetegui's side next week.