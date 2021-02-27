Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona are back in the La Liga title race following vital Sevilla win

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: La Liga turns red - Barcelona have relaunched their La Liga title push with a vital 2-0 win away at Sevilla. Ronald Koeman's side have now closed the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid to two points, although Los Rojiblancos have two games in hand.

BARCELONA: Maximum Precision - Barcelona have placed themselves back in the La Liga title race as they move two points behind Atletico Madrid with a key win at Sevilla. Diego Simeone's side face a testing trip to Villarreal this weekend with Real Madrid travelling to Real Sociedad on Monday night.