Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico take leadership of La Liga while Maradona’s passing is marked

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Pulling away
  • Atletico lead the table
  • Two games clear of Madrid with two games less
  • Suarez's header helps to maintain a strong rhythm
  • Madrid err and return to the traffic jam
  • They couldn't finish an ordinary Elche
Maradona, person of the year
  • In a tragic 2020, Mundo Deportivo designate La Pelusa as the most significant loss to the world of sport
  • Coutinho headed for the operating room
  • Down with a knee injury, he'll be out for between six and eight weeks
  • Messi planning to continue and then make the leap to the United States
  • Xavi and Jordi Cruyff, together for Victor Font
  • Elche end Zidane's men's run of victories
  • Luis Suarez decides a strategic game
