Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico take leadership of La Liga while Maradona’s passing is marked

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Pulling away
- Atletico lead the table
- Two games clear of Madrid with two games less
- Suarez's header helps to maintain a strong rhythm
- Madrid err and return to the traffic jam
- They couldn't finish an ordinary Elche
Maradona, person of the year
- In a tragic 2020, Mundo Deportivo designate La Pelusa as the most significant loss to the world of sport
- Coutinho headed for the operating room
- Down with a knee injury, he'll be out for between six and eight weeks
- Messi planning to continue and then make the leap to the United States
- Xavi and Jordi Cruyff, together for Victor Font
- Elche end Zidane's men's run of victories
- Luis Suarez decides a strategic game