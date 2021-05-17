Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid’s Osasuna team talk revealed, Real Madrid decide between Allegri and Raul and Barcelona pay cuts

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: Th Talk That Changed La Liga - Diego Simeone's inspirational chat during Atletico Madrid's second half water break against Osasuna may have changed the title race. He claims the team were angry at being 1-0 down but he told them to keep their heads and relax as they battled back to win 2-1.

REAL MADRID: Raul/Allegri: The Great Decision - The experienced Italian boss is favourite to take over from Zinedine Zidane this summer after a year break following his successes with Juventus. But club legend Raul is another option after establishing himself as Castilla boss with a deep knowledge of the club.