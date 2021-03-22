Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid win against Alaves and Barcelona hammer Real Sociedad 6-1

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Save of the Champions - Jan Oblak saves an 85th minute penalty to seal a 1-0 win for La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid against Alaves. Atletico Madrid keep themselves four points ahead of Barcelona and six ahead of Real Madrid as Luis Suarez's goal sealed a key three points.