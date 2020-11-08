Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid top La Liga with Cadiz win and Ansu Fati injured in Barcelona’s win over Real Betis

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Dazzling Joao Felix - A double from Portuguese international Joao Felix in their 4-0 win over Cadiz puts Diego Simeone's side on top of the La Liga table. Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente completed the goals in an impressive performance from Los Rojiblancos.

