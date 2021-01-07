Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid suffer giant-killing while Barcelona climb to third

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Cornellada: a double trajectory
  • "We have to look for solutions if we're going to be here next year"
  • Copa del Rey: another season where they repeat the Rojiblanco fiasco
  • Not even Joao taking ownership could avoid the debacle
  • The only Primera side to lose in the Copa on Wednesday
  • Drenthe returns to Spain to play in the Tercera
  • The ex-Madrid man joins Racing Murcia
  • Messi and Pedri topple Marcelino
  • The Azulgrana mounted a comeback after Williams' early goal
  • A goal and an assist for the Canarian, a double for the Argentine
Cornellazo
  • Atletico return to losing ways to be eliminated from the Copa del Rey against a team from Segunda B
  • Simeone: "We have to look for solutions if we're going to be here next year"
  • The 10% reduction that's moved Ramos further away
  • The club claim the salary reduction is because of the pandemic
  • Messi and Pedri reign in the Cathedral
  • The Argentine scores a double
Cornellazo and Magical Kings
  • Monumental knockout of the La Liga leaders, and fully deserved, by a team from Segunda B
  • Los Colchoneros lose their habitual grip and can't mount a comeback after Adrian's goal
  • Two goals from Messi and one from Pedri earn Barcelona three points and elevation to third place
  • The relationship between the Canarian and the captain break down an Athletic team that took the lead
  • Granada rise from disaster and go through after extra time
  • Barcelona Femeni score a manita to win 5-0 in historic derby at Camp Nou
