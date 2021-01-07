Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid suffer giant-killing while Barcelona climb to third

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Cornellada: a double trajectory
- Copa del Rey: another season where they repeat the Rojiblanco fiasco
- Drenthe returns to Spain to play in the Tercera
- The ex-Madrid man joins Racing Murcia
- Messi and Pedri topple Marcelino
- The Azulgrana mounted a comeback after Williams' early goal
- A goal and an assist for the Canarian, a double for the Argentine
- Atletico return to losing ways to be eliminated from the Copa del Rey against a team from Segunda B
- The 10% reduction that's moved Ramos further away
- The club claim the salary reduction is because of the pandemic
- Messi and Pedri reign in the Cathedral
- Monumental knockout of the La Liga leaders, and fully deserved, by a team from Segunda B
- Two goals from Messi and one from Pedri earn Barcelona three points and elevation to third place
- The relationship between the Canarian and the captain break down an Athletic team that took the lead
- Granada rise from disaster and go through after extra time
- Barcelona Femeni score a manita to win 5-0 in historic derby at Camp Nou