Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid suffer giant-killing while Barcelona climb to third

Cornellada: a double trajectory "We have to look for solutions if we're going to be here next year"

Copa del Rey: another season where they repeat the Rojiblanco fiasco

Not even Joao taking ownership could avoid the debacle

The only Primera side to lose in the Copa on Wednesday

Drenthe returns to Spain to play in the Tercera

The ex-Madrid man joins Racing Murcia

Messi and Pedri topple Marcelino

The Azulgrana mounted a comeback after Williams' early goal

A goal and an assist for the Canarian, a double for the Argentine

Cornellazo Atletico return to losing ways to be eliminated from the Copa del Rey against a team from Segunda B

The 10% reduction that's moved Ramos further away

The club claim the salary reduction is because of the pandemic

The Argentine scores a double