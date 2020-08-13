Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid suffer Champions League exit and Barcelona ready for Bayern Munich challenge in Lisbon

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico pay the price for not spending - RB Leipzig dump a poor Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League with a 2-1 quarter final win in Lisbon. Diego Simeone's side suffer a real blow against a dominant Leipzig side, with their European hopes over for another season.

ATLETICO MADRID: The Curse continues in Lisbon - A late goal for RB Leipzig sealed another Champions League exit for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in Lisbon. BARCELONA: Messi leads the machine - Quique Setien must chose between starting Antoine Griezmann or fielding a 4-4-2 formation in La Blaugrana's crunch Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.