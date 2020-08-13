Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid suffer Champions League exit and Barcelona ready for Bayern Munich challenge in Lisbon

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico pay the price for not spending - RB Leipzig dump a poor Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League with a 2-1 quarter final win in Lisbon. Diego Simeone's side suffer a real blow against a dominant Leipzig side, with their European hopes over for another season.
ATLETICO MADRID: The Curse continues in Lisbon - A late goal for RB Leipzig sealed another Champions League exit for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in Lisbon. BARCELONA: Messi leads the machine - Quique Setien must chose between starting Antoine Griezmann or fielding a 4-4-2 formation in La Blaugrana's crunch Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
BARCELONA: It's A Final - Barcelona are aiming for a place in the Champions League semi-final in their clash against Bayern Munich, with Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal back in the squad. Ousmane Dembele returns to the match day squad following his injury lay off, with ex Bayern star Vidal reminding his old team they are playing 'the best team in the world' in Quique Setien's side.