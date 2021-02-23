Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid set for Chelsea showdown and injury hit Real Madrid head to Atalanta

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID/ATLETICO MADRID: Ferland Mendy Interview - 'The Champions League give a special adrenaline'. Come On Atletico - The La Liga leaders need a reaction as they return to Champions League action against Chelsea, with Luis Suarez aiming to lead them to glory.

ATLETICO MADRID: The Night of the Hitman - La Liga's leading Luis Suarez will spearhead Atletico Madrid's attack in Bucharest as they face Chelsea and manager Diego Simeone claims his presence will give the team huge confidence. REAL MADRID: Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos are both on the comeback trail for Real Madrid, with the latter expected back in action in mid March.