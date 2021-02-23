Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid set for Chelsea showdown and injury hit Real Madrid head to Atalanta

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID/ATLETICO MADRID: Ferland Mendy Interview - 'The Champions League give a special adrenaline'. Come On Atletico - The La Liga leaders need a reaction as they return to Champions League action against Chelsea, with Luis Suarez aiming to lead them to glory.
ATLETICO MADRID: The Night of the Hitman - La Liga's leading Luis Suarez will spearhead Atletico Madrid's attack in Bucharest as they face Chelsea and manager Diego Simeone claims his presence will give the team huge confidence. REAL MADRID: Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos are both on the comeback trail for Real Madrid, with the latter expected back in action in mid March.
BARCELONA: No more errors - Mistakes and errors have cost Barcelona in recent weeks as the Catalan giants have slipped behind in the title race. Barcelona can afford no more slip ups as they look to chase down Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the coming weeks.
