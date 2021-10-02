Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid secure vital Barcelona as the pressure mounts on Ronald Koeman

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID/BARCELONA: Atletico are merciless - Diego Simeone's side aggravated the ongoing Barcelona crisis with a 2-0 win over the Catalans in Madrid. Goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez secured a two goal lead at the break with a defensive shut out sealing all three points.

ATLETICO MADRID/BARCELONA: Suarez gives it the laces - Luis Suarez netted against his former side as Atletico Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Barcelona. Ronald Koeman confirmed he remains in talks over his future with Joan Laporta as Gerard Pique claims the club is in crisis.