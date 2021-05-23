Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid revel in La Liga title celebrations and Ronald Koeman set for key Barcelona future talks

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Ole Ole Ole - Congratulations Atletico Madrid Special - Atletico Madrid continue their celebrations after being crowned as La Liga champions for the first time since 2013 thanks to final day win away at Real Valladolid.

ATLETICO MADRID: Thank You to these 23 heroes - Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo pay tribute to the Los Rojiblancos as they clinch a first La Liga title since 2013. Star man Luis Suarez is also set to sign an new contract extension this summer after the Uruguayan led their title challenge with 22 goals following his controversial move to Madrid from Barcelona last summer.