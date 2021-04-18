Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid open up La Liga title lead as Real Madrid draw at Getafe

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Stretch Themselves (but they are not out of sight) - Atletico Madrid have opened up a five point gap over Real Madrid thanks to an emphatic 5-0 win over Eibar. Goals from Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa secured all three points against the Basque side as Thibaut Courtois ensured a 0-0 draw for Los Blancos at Getafe.
ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid open up a gap on their rivals - Diego Simeone's side secure a vital 5-0 La Liga win over Eibar to increase their lead at the top to three points as Real Madrid drew against Getafe with Zinedine Zidane facing a growing injury crisis with the defending champions.
BARCELONA: Barcelona do not stop - Barcelona are determined to secure the La Liga title after picking up the Copa del Rey trophy this weekend. La Blaugrana partied in Seville after their final win over Athletic Bilbao with club president Joan Laporta joining in the celebrations.
