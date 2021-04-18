Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid open up La Liga title lead as Real Madrid draw at Getafe

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Stretch Themselves (but they are not out of sight) - Atletico Madrid have opened up a five point gap over Real Madrid thanks to an emphatic 5-0 win over Eibar. Goals from Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa secured all three points against the Basque side as Thibaut Courtois ensured a 0-0 draw for Los Blancos at Getafe.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid open up a gap on their rivals - Diego Simeone's side secure a vital 5-0 La Liga win over Eibar to increase their lead at the top to three points as Real Madrid drew against Getafe with Zinedine Zidane facing a growing injury crisis with the defending champions.