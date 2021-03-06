Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in crunch derby showdown and Barcelona presidential latest

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: Derby Capital - The Madrid derby sees La Liga's top two passers coming face to face with Koke up against Toni Kroos in the midfield battle. Joao Felix and Karim Benzema are also in line to start in the crunch clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: Derby of the Maestros - Simeone v Zidane face off with the Frenchman losing just twice against his old foe as Real Madrid boss with Simeone aiming to overtake Luis Aragones as Atletico's most successful coach. Karim Benzema returns for the visitors as Atletico Madrid train behind closed doors.