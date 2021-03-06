Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in crunch derby showdown and Barcelona presidential latest

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: Derby Capital - The Madrid derby sees La Liga's top two passers coming face to face with Koke up against Toni Kroos in the midfield battle. Joao Felix and Karim Benzema are also in line to start in the crunch clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.
ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: Derby of the Maestros - Simeone v Zidane face off with the Frenchman losing just twice against his old foe as Real Madrid boss with Simeone aiming to overtake Luis Aragones as Atletico's most successful coach. Karim Benzema returns for the visitors as Atletico Madrid train behind closed doors.
BARCELONA: To Play and to Vote - Laporta, Font and Freixa hold a final tense debate ahead of the Barcelona presidential elections. Barcelona will need to Osasuna and then they result of the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, with Koeman preferring a win for Los Blancos to keep the La Liga title race open.