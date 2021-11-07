Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid held at Valencia, Real Sociedad edge past Osasuna and Barcelona welcomes Xavi

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID/VALENCIA: Duro.......Duro - Atletico Madrid threw away a 3-1 lead in added time at Valencia as Los Che snatched a 3-3 draw. Former Real Madrid striker Hugo Duro was the hero for the home side as he netted the all important brace. Diego Simeone blamed himself for the capitulation as Atletico show their defensive fragility.

REAL SOCIEDAD: The REAL Leader - Real Sociedad reclaim to spot in La Liga after Imanol Alguacil's side clinched a 2-0 win away at Osasuna. Atletico Madrid threw away a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Valencia and Sevilla draw level on points with Real Madrid after winning the El Gran Derbi at Real Betis.