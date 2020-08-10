Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid head for Lisbon to face RB Leipzig and Barcelona set to rotate for Bayern Munich tie

Tuesday’s front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Ready For Lisbon - Atletico Madrid will head to Lisbon for their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. The club have confirmed a second round of negative PCR tests after two positive tests over the weekend. Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko will both remain in self isolation in Madrid after testing positive.