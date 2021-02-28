Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid go five points clear with Villarreal win and Barcelona ready for Sevilla Copa showdown

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: On To The Derby - Atletico Madrid were forced to suffer as they eased out a vital 2-0 win away at Villarreal in La Liga action. Diego Simeone's side now re-establish their five point lead at the top of the table, with six points ahead of rivals Real Madrid, who they face next weekend.
ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico know how to suffer - An own goal from Alfonso Pedraza and a late strike from substitute Joao Felix sealed a vital 2-0 win at Villarreal. REAL MADRID: Zinedine Zidane' side cannot afford to lose as they head to Real Sociedad tonight, with Los Blancos looking to close the gap on Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
BARCELONA: Very Alive in the league and cup - Barcelona are confident the can still fight and secure silverware on two domestic fronts this season. Ronald Koeman's side need to overturn a 2-0 deficit in their Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Sevilla in midweek.
