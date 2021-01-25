Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid extend their lead in La Liga, Odegaard set for Arsenal and Barcelona win again

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Happy with the Day - Luis Suarez celebrates his 34th birthday with a vital goal in Atletico Madrid's 3-1 La Liga win over Valencia. The Uruguayan international has now moved level with Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri in the Pichichi race with his 12th league goal.
ATLETICO MADRID: Half Way League - Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Angel Correa cancel out Uros Racic's spectacular opener as Atletico Madrid extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table with a 3-1 win over Valencia. Suarez celebrated his 34th birthday with a goal that brings him level in the race for the Pichichi. REAL MADRID: Martin Odegaard is set to join Arsenal on a six month loan after the two clubs agreed a loan fee.
BARCELONA: Leader De Jong - Frenkie De Jong played a key role as Barcelona secured a key fifth successive La Liga win with a 2-0 victory away at Elche. The Dutch international also provided a late assist for Riqui Puig's clinching goal.
