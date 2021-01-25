Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid extend their lead in La Liga, Odegaard set for Arsenal and Barcelona win again

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Half Way League - Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Angel Correa cancel out Uros Racic's spectacular opener as Atletico Madrid extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table with a 3-1 win over Valencia. Suarez celebrated his 34th birthday with a goal that brings him level in the race for the Pichichi. REAL MADRID: Martin Odegaard is set to join Arsenal on a six month loan after the two clubs agreed a loan fee.