Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid extend their lead at the top with Granada win and Barcelona warm up for PSG with Alaves thrashing

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: The leader does not blink - Atletico Madrid picked up another important win on the road at Granada with goals from Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa. That result means they now lead Barcelona by eight points at the top of the table overnight, with a game in hand over the Catalan giants at this stage.