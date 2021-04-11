Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid edge back to the top of La Liga as Barcelona remain confident on double chances

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Grab on to the Lead - Atletico Madrid return to the top of La Liga despite injuries to Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar and Kieran Trippier. Atletico fail to win and have to settle for a 1-1 draw at Real Betis as Angel Correa missed a late chance to win it.

ATLETICO MADRID: The Leader with Doubts - A draw at Real Betis puts Atletico Madrid back on top of La Liga but with just a single point lead over Real Madrid and two over Barcelona. Yannick Carrasco was on target for Diego Simeone's side but they also suffered injuries to Thomas Lemar, Joao Felix and Kieran Trippier.