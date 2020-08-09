Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid confirm two positive Covid-19 tests and Lionel Messi prepares for Bayern Munich challenge

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Two Atletico players test positive - Ahead of their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid confirm two players are isolating at home, and the whole squad will now undergo a repeat round of testing. Diego Simeone's side were set to travel to Lisbon, however, now they will now discuss new plans with UEFA.

