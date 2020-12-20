Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid beat Elche and Barcelona draw with Valencia as Lionel Messi matches Pele’s record

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Barcelona on the canvas - Ronald Koeman's side 'miss the train' in the battle to get back into the La Liga title race with a 2-2 draw against Valencia. ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid maintain their lead at the top of the La Liga table with a vital 3-1 win over Elche thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Diego Costa.

REAL MADRID: Night of the Braves - Real Madrid prepare to travel to Eibar with Zinedine Zidane's team aiming to move right into the middle of the title race with a positive result in the Basque Country. Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior and Isco will all remain in Madrid after failing to recover in time from injuries.