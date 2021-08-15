Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona secure key wins and Real Madrid close in on Kylian Mbappe

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Final Straight - The possible operation to bring Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid. Negotiations will move into a decisive phase this week with the French international clear on his intention not to sign a contract extension in Paris.

ATLETICO MADRID: Premiere of the Champion - Atletico Madrid kicked off their La Liga title defence with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. Angel Correa scored twice in Galicia either side of Iago Aspas' penalty with Hugo Mallo and Mario Hermoso both sent off in added time in a bad tempered end.