Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona kick off 2021 with key wins at Alaves and Huesca

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
ATLETICO MADRID: Hungry for La Liga - A late goal from Luis Suarez secured a winning start to 2021 for Atletico Madrid at Alaves. Diego Simeone's side begin the New Year with a 10 point lead over Barcelona (5th) and a two point advantage over second place Real Madrid with two games in hand at the start of the year.
REAL MADRID: The lunacy is fun - Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio are delighted to have regained Zinedine Zidane's confidence so far in 2020/21 as the French boss looks to secure a first double since 2017.
BARCELONA: Decisive De Jong - A first half goal from the Dutch international ensured Barcelona kicked off 2021 with a La Liga win at Huesca as Ronald Koeman's side keep open the option of a title run in 2021. Skipper Lionel Messi also reaches another club landmark with his 500th La Liga appearance at the club.