Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona kick off 2021 with key wins at Alaves and Huesca

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Hungry for La Liga - A late goal from Luis Suarez secured a winning start to 2021 for Atletico Madrid at Alaves. Diego Simeone's side begin the New Year with a 10 point lead over Barcelona (5th) and a two point advantage over second place Real Madrid with two games in hand at the start of the year.

REAL MADRID: The lunacy is fun - Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio are delighted to have regained Zinedine Zidane's confidence so far in 2020/21 as the French boss looks to secure a first double since 2017.