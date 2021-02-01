Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico Madrid aim for 100 point season and Barcelona go second with Athletic Club win

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Barcelona problems continue after Suarez sale - Luis Suarez's impressive start to life with Atletico Madrid continues as Barcelona rue their decision to let him go last summer. The Uruguayan international netted two goals in the 4-2 La Liga win over Cadiz including a superb free kick.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico aim for 100 - Atletico Madrid have set themselves the target of reaching 100 points by the end of the season. Diego Simeone's side have already reached 50 points at the half way stage of the campaign with a ten point lead at the top over Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.