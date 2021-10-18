Today’s Spanish Papers: Atletico face Liverpool test, Real Madrid head to Ukraine and Umtiti speaks out on Barcelona frustrations

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: To Measure Up - A clash of styles at the Wanda Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid host Liverpool as Diego Simeone claims he likes Liverpool's way of playing but Jurgen Klopp hints he is not a fan of Atletico, but respects them. Real Madrid head to Kiev for a high stakes clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

REAL MADRID: No Repeat Mistakes - Real Madrid need to correct themselves as they face Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev after three games without a win for Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will revert to a 4-3-3 formation after struggling with a 4-4-2 in recent weeks.