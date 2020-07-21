Today’s Spanish Papers: Arsenal’s Aubameyang wants Barcelona move, Real Madrid scoop vote awards and chaos in Segunda Division

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!
Madrid successes - players dominate individual awards following 136,000 votes Madrid players win - best player, best coach, best goalkeeper, best defender, best midfielder, best forward, best Spaniard but Jovic also named the worst signing Other winners - Lucas Ocampos the best signing, Odegaard the best Under-21 player, Granada the best overachievers and Espanyol the worst Open war - Depor and Numancia want 24-team Segunda, Tebas stands firm against it
Vinicius, beach and City - the Brazilian relaxes with Eder Militao in Ibiza ahead of game against Man City, with Zidane planning Investigation opened into Fuenlabrada positive cases - chaos in the Segunda with Numancia and Depor calling for 24-team league
Messi the best player in La Liga - Again he is the top scorer of the league and 81% of readers believe that he has undoubtedly been the best player in La Liga, well above Benzema Ansu Fati - the revelation of La Liga Aubameyang still hopes to join Barcelona - Arsenal captain open to move La Liga refuses to repeat the last day of the Segunda - Depor and Numancia could go to court and, in addition, as Fuenlabrada go into confinement Espanyol hope to appoint Moreno - the club present to him their project