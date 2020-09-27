Today’s Spanish Papers: Ansu Fati inspires Barcelona to Villarreal win and Luis Suarez nets on Atletico Madrid debut

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
ATLETICO MADRID: Suarez and Joao unleashed by Atletico - A brutal debut for Luis Suarez against Granada, including two goals and an assist inside a 20 minute substitute cameo appearance. Portuguese international Joao Felix also netted a goal and picked up an assist, as Diego Costa confirms he will leave a decision over his future in the hands of the club.
BARCELONA: Ansu Returns - Ronald Koeman enjoys a solid La Liga debut as Barcelona boss with teenage star Ansu Fati leading the way with two goals in the 4-0 win over Villarreal, with Lionel Messi also netting a penalty.
BARCELONA: This is Promising - The Ronald Koeman era kicked off with a 4-0 win against Villarreal, with a excellent performance and a distinct change from the previous regime. Two goals from man of the match Ansu Fati, and one for Lionel Messi, sealed the result, as Pedri, Trincao and Miralem Pjanic all made their club debuts.