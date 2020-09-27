Today’s Spanish Papers: Ansu Fati inspires Barcelona to Villarreal win and Luis Suarez nets on Atletico Madrid debut

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Suarez and Joao unleashed by Atletico - A brutal debut for Luis Suarez against Granada, including two goals and an assist inside a 20 minute substitute cameo appearance. Portuguese international Joao Felix also netted a goal and picked up an assist, as Diego Costa confirms he will leave a decision over his future in the hands of the club.

BARCELONA: Ansu Returns - Ronald Koeman enjoys a solid La Liga debut as Barcelona boss with teenage star Ansu Fati leading the way with two goals in the 4-0 win over Villarreal, with Lionel Messi also netting a penalty.