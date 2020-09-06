Today’s Spanish Papers: Ansu Fati breaks Spanish youngest ever goal scoring record and Bale set for Zidane talks

Monday’s front page headlines Marca and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
SPAIN: Ansu Fati makes history - Barcelona striker Fati becomes Spain's youngest ever goal scorer at 17 years and 311 days, breaking an almost century old record with the national side. REAL MADRID: Gareth Bale is set to return to Real Madrid for key talks with Zinedine Zidane.
SPAIN: Historical Ansu - At 17 years and 311 days old Barcelona star Ansu Fati becomes the youngest ever goalscorer for the Spanish national team. Fati produced an outstanding display in the 4-0 win over Ukraine - winning a penalty, a goal, an outrageous nutmeg and an almost rabona goal. BARCELONA: The Super Attack of Koeman - In the absence of a new striker - potentially Memphis Depay or Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Koeman could line up with Pedri, Dembele, Griezmann, Messi, Coutinho, Fati and Trincao in attack in 2020-21.