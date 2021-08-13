Today’s Spanish Papers: Ancelotti hints at Real Madrid arrivals and Barcelona face battle to register Memphis and Garcia

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti does not rule out either further exits or arrivals at Real Madrid. The Italian coach claimed he is happy with his squad ahead of the new season but admitted they remain open in the transfer market this month. Ancelotti hinted Martin Odegaard could start their season opener against Alaves tonight with debutant David Alaba and Gareth Bale also in line to feature.

REAL MADRID: The 'Five Goals' of Ancelotti - Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to become the first manager to win the title in five of Europe's major leagues. Gareth Bale is set to start against Alaves tonight with David Alaba in line for his competitive Los Blancos debut.