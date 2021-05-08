Today’s Spanish Papers: Advantage Real Madrid in the La Liga title race as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid draw

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS, in English.

LA LIGA: La Liga Escapes - Barcelona cannot find a way through against Atletico Madrid as a 0-0 draw dents their chances of securing a league and cup double this season. Real Madrid can edge up to the to of the table if they win at home to fourth place Sevilla tonight.