Today’s Spanish Papers: A crunch weekend in the La Liga title race as Atletico Madrid go to Elche, Barcelona face Valencia and Real Madrid take on Osasuna

Saturday’s front page headlines Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: The Final Four Begins - Atletico Madrid will be looking to cement their place as the La Liga leaders this weekend away at Elche following the 'gift' of Granada's midweek win over Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane is expected to make changes for their own La Liga clash with Osasuna as he prepares for the Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea.

REAL MADRID: Mino Raiola Interview - Real Madrid can afford to sign Erling Haaland this summer. Plus Eden Hazard is set to return to the starting XI for his first league start of 2021 against Osasuna.