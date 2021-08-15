Today’s Spanish Papers: Ancelotti kicks off Real Madrid return with Alaves win and Memphis looks set for Barcelona debut

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Start with Enthusiasm - Two goals from Karim Benzema propelled Real Madrid to a 4-1 win on the opening night of the 2021/22 La Liga season. Los Blancos had too much for Alaves in the second half with Eden Hazard providing a fantastic assist to Benzema and Nacho and Vinicius Junior also on the score sheet in the Basque Country.
BARCELONA: Debut for Memphis - Barcelona kick off their La Liga season with a first Camp Nou game in front of fans since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Memphis Depay and Rey Manaj have both been registered following the news of Gerard Pique's 50% wage cut as the club begin the post Lionel Messi era.
