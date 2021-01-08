Today’s Spanish football papers: La Liga action in doubt, Zidane a close contact, Pedri multiplies value tenfold

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Filomena, let us play The storm that's painted Spain white has left it uncertain whether this weekend's La Liga action will take place

Many pitches were covered in snow yesterday and the forecast says the worst is yet to arrive

Madrid have travelled to Osasuna early to prevent problems

Training has been affected

Zidane, negative after a close contact with Covid-19

Valencia goalfest at Yeclano while Huesca fall at Alcoyano

Zidane, doubt for Pamplona

The coach, isolated as he was a close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, tested negative himself

The club counts on Simeone

The idea is to extend his contract until beyond 2022