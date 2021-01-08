Today’s Spanish football papers: La Liga action in doubt, Zidane a close contact, Pedri multiplies value tenfold

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Filomena, let us play
  • The storm that's painted Spain white has left it uncertain whether this weekend's La Liga action will take place
  • Many pitches were covered in snow yesterday and the forecast says the worst is yet to arrive
  • Madrid have travelled to Osasuna early to prevent problems
  • Training has been affected
  • Zidane, negative after a close contact with Covid-19
  • Valencia goalfest at Yeclano while Huesca fall at Alcoyano
  • Zidane, doubt for Pamplona
  • The coach, isolated as he was a close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, tested negative himself
  • The club counts on Simeone
  • The idea is to extend his contract until beyond 2022
Boom, Pedri
  • He's multiplied his value tenfold
  • He cost €5m when he arrived at Barcelona and is now worth €50m in the market
  • Only Messi, Ansu, Ter Stegen, De Jong and Griezmann are above him as Barcelona players in value
  • The government recognise the signatures and confirm the date, while Laporta says voting has to happen on the 24th
  • Benzema to go to court over Valbuena's blackmail
  • Alcoyano defeat another Primera side in Huesca
Posted by