Today’s Spanish football papers: Athletic roar loudest as Madrid knocked out of the Supercopa

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Who roars first...
- Athletic and Barcelona play for the Supercopa on Sunday
- Marcelino's team played a great first half and deserved to win the game
- Madrid were better in the second half but denied by the post
- Barcelona have consensus to sign Eric Garcia
- Simeone already has Dembele
- The Frenchman is presented: "Atletico is a great step for me"
Go stick!
- Two goals from Raul Garcia put Athletic into the final and leave Madrid on ice
- Asensio shone but hit the post twice
- Zidane: "It isn't a failure"
- Everything pending on Messi for the Supercopa final
- After seeing the doctors, he could hurry to play
- Dembele: As a child, Torres was my favourite
- The Frenchman is already training with Atletico
Super KO
- Madrid knocked out in the semi-final of the Supercopa and lose the chance to win the first title of the season
- Los Blancos couldn't mount a comeback against an intense Athletic team who will face Barcelona in the final
- Barcelona, waiting on Messi for the final
- Barcelona optimistic about the Argentine's return
- Laporta, Font and Freixa the official presidential candidates
- Summit to decide whether or not to postpone election
- Eric Garcia, a step away from signing for Barcelona
- He's signed for five seasons and the club hope to close a deal with City to enable him to come now