Today’s Spanish football papers: Athletic roar loudest as Madrid knocked out of the Supercopa

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Who roars first... Athletic and Barcelona play for the Supercopa on Sunday

Marcelino's team played a great first half and deserved to win the game

Madrid were better in the second half but denied by the post

Barcelona have consensus to sign Eric Garcia

Simeone already has Dembele

The Frenchman is presented: "Atletico is a great step for me"

Go stick! Two goals from Raul Garcia put Athletic into the final and leave Madrid on ice

Asensio shone but hit the post twice

Zidane: "It isn't a failure"

Everything pending on Messi for the Supercopa final

After seeing the doctors, he could hurry to play

Dembele: As a child, Torres was my favourite

The Frenchman is already training with Atletico