Today’s Spanish football papers: Athletic roar loudest as Madrid knocked out of the Supercopa

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Who roars first...
  • Athletic and Barcelona play for the Supercopa on Sunday
  • Marcelino's team played a great first half and deserved to win the game
  • Madrid were better in the second half but denied by the post
  • Barcelona have consensus to sign Eric Garcia
  • Simeone already has Dembele
  • The Frenchman is presented: "Atletico is a great step for me"
Go stick!
  • Two goals from Raul Garcia put Athletic into the final and leave Madrid on ice
  • Asensio shone but hit the post twice
  • Zidane: "It isn't a failure"
  • Everything pending on Messi for the Supercopa final
  • After seeing the doctors, he could hurry to play
  • Dembele: As a child, Torres was my favourite
  • The Frenchman is already training with Atletico
Super KO
  • Madrid knocked out in the semi-final of the Supercopa and lose the chance to win the first title of the season
  • Los Blancos couldn't mount a comeback against an intense Athletic team who will face Barcelona in the final
  • Barcelona, waiting on Messi for the final
  • Barcelona optimistic about the Argentine's return
  • Laporta, Font and Freixa the official presidential candidates
  • Summit to decide whether or not to postpone election
  • Eric Garcia, a step away from signing for Barcelona
  • He's signed for five seasons and the club hope to close a deal with City to enable him to come now
