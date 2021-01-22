Today’s papers: Zidane on a tightrope at Madrid, Barcelona squeak past Cornella in the Copa

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Follow [for the moment]
  • The club's idea is to keep Zidane until the end of the season
  • Madrid don't want to adopt drastic measures
  • The coach met with the players after the Alcoyano debacle and surprised them with a "light" talk
  • 71% surveyed think the French coach's cycle is over
  • Luis Suarez mounts a comeback after Dmitrovic's goal
  • The stellar Ramon makes Barcelona tremble
  • FIFA slows down the Super League
Zidane on the wire
  • The Frenchman is being questioned more than ever after the elimination by Alcoyano
  • The club are going to maintain him until at least after the Champions League
  • Raul said to be the leading candidate to take over
  • Suarez is the leader
  • Two goals from the Uruguayan, the second a Panenka, helps Atletico to triumph
  • Goalkeeper Dmitrovic scores for Eibar
  • Dembele avoids another Cornellazo
  • FIFA warns against another Super League
  • The players and clubs that participate could be kept out of their competitions
Yes, they want the Copa
  • A goal from Dembele and another from Braithwaite in extra-time allow Barcelona to pass through to the last 16
  • They missed two penalties and suffered more than necessary
  • "It can't be serious to miss two penalties"
  • "Maybe it's because of fear"
  • Zidane on a tightrope
  • Suarez, with a double, leads the reaction
Posted by