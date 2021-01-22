Today’s papers: Zidane on a tightrope at Madrid, Barcelona squeak past Cornella in the Copa

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Follow [for the moment]
- The club's idea is to keep Zidane until the end of the season
- Madrid don't want to adopt drastic measures
- The coach met with the players after the Alcoyano debacle and surprised them with a "light" talk
- 71% surveyed think the French coach's cycle is over
- Luis Suarez mounts a comeback after Dmitrovic's goal
- The stellar Ramon makes Barcelona tremble
- FIFA slows down the Super League
Zidane on the wire
- The Frenchman is being questioned more than ever after the elimination by Alcoyano
- The club are going to maintain him until at least after the Champions League
- Raul said to be the leading candidate to take over
- Suarez is the leader
- Two goals from the Uruguayan, the second a Panenka, helps Atletico to triumph
- Goalkeeper Dmitrovic scores for Eibar
- Dembele avoids another Cornellazo
- FIFA warns against another Super League
- The players and clubs that participate could be kept out of their competitions
Yes, they want the Copa
- A goal from Dembele and another from Braithwaite in extra-time allow Barcelona to pass through to the last 16
- They missed two penalties and suffered more than necessary
- "It can't be serious to miss two penalties"
- "Maybe it's because of fear"
- Zidane on a tightrope
- Suarez, with a double, leads the reaction