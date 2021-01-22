Today’s papers: Zidane on a tightrope at Madrid, Barcelona squeak past Cornella in the Copa

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Follow [for the moment] The club's idea is to keep Zidane until the end of the season

Madrid don't want to adopt drastic measures

The coach met with the players after the Alcoyano debacle and surprised them with a "light" talk

71% surveyed think the French coach's cycle is over

Luis Suarez mounts a comeback after Dmitrovic's goal

The stellar Ramon makes Barcelona tremble

FIFA slows down the Super League

