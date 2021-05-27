Today’s Papers: Zidane announces he’s leaving Real Madrid (again) and the search for his successor begins

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
No hurry to secure a successor
- Madrid communicates Zidane's decision: "It's time to respect his decision"
- Pochettino, Conte, Raul and Xabi Alonso on the list
- Allegri close to being appointed at Juventus
- Diego Martinez leaves Granada
- Michel to Getafe, Bordalas to Valencia
- Villarreal take to the streets
- "Pau will stay to play in the Champions League"
- Saul doesn't change his mind: He wants to go
The successor
- Madrid make Zidane's departure official
- "This will always be his home"
- Pochettino is the most-liked to replace him
- Conte, Raul and Xabi Alonso on the list
- Michel returns to Getafe ten years later
- A party of fireworks in Villarreal
- Laporta dreaming of bringing Guardiola back to Camp Nou
He goes (again)
- Three years later, Zidane again leaves Madrid of his own volition
- Pochettino the favourite to take over
- Villarreal celebrate the Europa League title win
- Matheus Fernandes "Koeman has something personal against me"
- Laporta breaks his silence and details Barcelona's future
- Barcelona close to closing deals for Wijnaldum and Depay
- They bring back Emerson to Camp Nou