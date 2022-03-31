Today’s Papers: World-record crowd sees Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino at Camp Nou

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Camp Nou breaks a world record Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino

They're now in the semi-final of the Champions League

91,553 people attended Camp Nou

That's a world record for women's football

Madrid want Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

They also want to retain Vinicius Junior

The best-paid footballers in Europe

Neymar Junior and Lionel Messi are in the top 30

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are too

Real Madrid to go for Jude Bellingham in 2023 They see him as the ideal Luka Modric replacement

He's 18 and his current value is €75m

Carlo Ancelotti tests positive for covid-19

He won't be in charge for Madrid's trip to Celta Vigo

Sergio Busquets calls for Barcelona to sign a star

David de Gea is upset with Luis Enrique

He left him out of La Roja's squad for this break