Today’s Papers: World-record crowd sees Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino at Camp Nou

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Camp Nou breaks a world record
  • Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino
  • They're now in the semi-final of the Champions League
  • 91,553 people attended Camp Nou
  • That's a world record for women's football
  • Madrid want Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland
  • They also want to retain Vinicius Junior
  • The best-paid footballers in Europe
  • Neymar Junior and Lionel Messi are in the top 30
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are too
Real Madrid to go for Jude Bellingham in 2023
  • They see him as the ideal Luka Modric replacement
  • He's 18 and his current value is €75m
  • Carlo Ancelotti tests positive for covid-19
  • He won't be in charge for Madrid's trip to Celta Vigo
  • Sergio Busquets calls for Barcelona to sign a star
  • David de Gea is upset with Luis Enrique
  • He left him out of La Roja's squad for this break
91,553
  • Barcelona break a world record
