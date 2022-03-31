Today’s Papers: World-record crowd sees Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino at Camp Nou

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Camp Nou breaks a world record
- Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino
- They're now in the semi-final of the Champions League
- 91,553 people attended Camp Nou
- That's a world record for women's football
- Madrid want Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland
- They also want to retain Vinicius Junior
- The best-paid footballers in Europe
- Neymar Junior and Lionel Messi are in the top 30
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are too
Real Madrid to go for Jude Bellingham in 2023
- They see him as the ideal Luka Modric replacement
- He's 18 and his current value is €75m
- Carlo Ancelotti tests positive for covid-19
- He won't be in charge for Madrid's trip to Celta Vigo
- Sergio Busquets calls for Barcelona to sign a star
- David de Gea is upset with Luis Enrique
- He left him out of La Roja's squad for this break