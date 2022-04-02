Today’s Papers: World Cup draw dominates the headlines

Catch up on all the main stories across Diario AS, Marca and Mundo Deportivo, as Spain draw Germany in the World Cup.
'Germany has a problem'
- The exciting Spain side of Luis Enrique crosses paths with one of the favourites for the World Cup.
- La Roja have beaten Germany in the last three official matches.
- Costa Rica or New Zealand and Japan are the other group rivals.
- Celta-Real Madrid: Benzema to the rescue. The Pichichi of La Liga and Mendy return in a crucial battle against Aspas' Celta.
- Atletico-Alaves: An Alaves in need and an Atleti with momentum.
'The second star comes from the East'
- Calendar for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
- Germany, Japan and Costa Rica or New Zealand are the rivals in the first phase.
- Balaidos tests the leader. Madrid get Benzema and Mendy back before going to Chelsea.
- Griezmann and Joao to continue the run.
- Futbol Sala: Vina Albali and ElPozo Murcia coplete the semi-final line-up in the Copa de Espana.
'World Cup challenge'
- La Roja will face Germany, the super-fit Japan and the winner of Costa Rica-New Zealand in Qatar.
- The crucial battle against the Germans, four-time champions, will come on the 27th of November.
- Barca: Insisting with Lewandowski. His agent, Pini Zahavi, has offered him to Barca and PSG again.
- Azpilicueta: a challenge with Tuchel over his supposed renewal.
- Dembele: his agents would be willing to negotiate in BCN.
- Atletico-Alaves: Without Colchonero confidence against the second-last in the queue.
- Celta-Real Madrid: First test after the 0-4 in the Clasico.
- Olympic Games: The technical proposal is passed without the backing of Aragon.