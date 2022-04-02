Today’s Papers: World Cup draw dominates the headlines

Catch up on all the main stories across Diario AS, Marca and Mundo Deportivo, as Spain draw Germany in the World Cup.

'Germany has a problem' The exciting Spain side of Luis Enrique crosses paths with one of the favourites for the World Cup.

La Roja have beaten Germany in the last three official matches.

Costa Rica or New Zealand and Japan are the other group rivals.

Celta-Real Madrid: Benzema to the rescue. The Pichichi of La Liga and Mendy return in a crucial battle against Aspas' Celta.

Atletico-Alaves: An Alaves in need and an Atleti with momentum.

'The second star comes from the East' Calendar for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Germany, Japan and Costa Rica or New Zealand are the rivals in the first phase.

Balaidos tests the leader. Madrid get Benzema and Mendy back before going to Chelsea.

Griezmann and Joao to continue the run.

Futbol Sala: Vina Albali and ElPozo Murcia coplete the semi-final line-up in the Copa de Espana.