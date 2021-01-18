Today’s papers: Williams’ supergoal wins the Supercopa for Athletic as Barcelona blow two leads

Supergoal in the Supercopa
  • Athletic take home the Supercopa thanks to a stunning goal from Williams
  • Victory in extra-time for the Basques, who scored an equaliser in the 90th minute
  • Two goals for Griezmann
  • Marcelino takes the title after felling Real Madrid and Barcelona
  • Messi, after lashing out at Villalibre, was sent off for the first time in his career and could miss four games
  • Jovic scores two goals in 28 minutes on his Eintracht debut
  • Navalcarnero into the last 16 after beating Eibar in the Copa
Athletic!
  • Marcelino's men scored a 90th minute equaliser before winning the game in extra-time through an Williams golazo
  • Messi was sent off for an altercation with Villalibre
  • Jovic revived in Germany
  • The Serbian striker scores twice in half an hour on his Eintracht debut
  • Navalcarnero knock Eibar out of the Copa del Rey
You had it!
  • Barcelona let the Supercopa get away from them by conceding an equaliser in the 90th minute before losing it in extra-time
  • Koeman's team were ahead twice thanks to a brace from Griezmann, but Athletic never gave up
  • Barcelona had to fight tooth and nail until Messi was sent off
