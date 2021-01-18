Today’s papers: Williams’ supergoal wins the Supercopa for Athletic as Barcelona blow two leads

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Supergoal in the Supercopa Athletic take home the Supercopa thanks to a stunning goal from Williams

Victory in extra-time for the Basques, who scored an equaliser in the 90th minute

Two goals for Griezmann

Marcelino takes the title after felling Real Madrid and Barcelona

Messi, after lashing out at Villalibre, was sent off for the first time in his career and could miss four games

Jovic scores two goals in 28 minutes on his Eintracht debut

Navalcarnero into the last 16 after beating Eibar in the Copa

