Today’s papers: Williams’ supergoal wins the Supercopa for Athletic as Barcelona blow two leads

Supergoal in the Supercopa
- Athletic take home the Supercopa thanks to a stunning goal from Williams
- Victory in extra-time for the Basques, who scored an equaliser in the 90th minute
- Two goals for Griezmann
- Marcelino takes the title after felling Real Madrid and Barcelona
- Messi, after lashing out at Villalibre, was sent off for the first time in his career and could miss four games
- Jovic scores two goals in 28 minutes on his Eintracht debut
- Navalcarnero into the last 16 after beating Eibar in the Copa
Athletic!
- Marcelino's men scored a 90th minute equaliser before winning the game in extra-time through an Williams golazo
- Messi was sent off for an altercation with Villalibre
- Jovic revived in Germany
- The Serbian striker scores twice in half an hour on his Eintracht debut
- Navalcarnero knock Eibar out of the Copa del Rey