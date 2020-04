Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

"The players who are made to train should declare them themselves in rebellion" - Juan Antonio Corbalan says that the top clubs are going to be a danger to public health.

"Camavinga has the tools for Madrid" - Julien Stephan, the midfielder's coach at Rennes, says he he sees the player having the ability to play for a top team.