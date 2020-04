Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Please - could we all agree on this? La Liga had to agree a deal with the players association to play every 48 hours. Later the Spanish football federation put out a statement which showed how far apart the various positions are. La Liga had to agree a deal with the players association to play every 48 hours. Later the Spanish football federation put out a statement which showed how far apart the various positions are.

Suarez not giving up. The Uruguayan sends a message saying "after the virus, to win La Liga and the Champions League would be spectacular." . The Uruguayan sends a message saying "after the virus, to win La Liga and the Champions League would be spectacular."