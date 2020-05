Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

"You're at more risk going to the pharmacy than going to train" - Tebas sends a message of calm to the La Liga squads. Eibar players say they are afraid. Tebas sends a message of calm to the La Liga squads. Eibar players say they are afraid.

"It would be unjust if Barca were champions - we were better" - Courtois reminds Barca that Real were better in both their games. Setien "would not like to win in this way." Courtois reminds Barca that Real were better in both their games. Setien "would not like to win in this way."