Zidane rearms - He has an arsenal of 10 attacking players at his disposal. He has to choose wisely and share minutes - Benzema Hazard and Asensio have the advantage. He has an arsenal of 10 attacking players at his disposal. He has to choose wisely and share minutes - Benzema Hazard and Asensio have the advantage.

Watch out for Sancho - Real Madrid interested in English Dortmund international. The winger has 17 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga. - Real Madrid interested in English Dortmund international. The winger has 17 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga.