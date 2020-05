Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Casemiro for a while Has already renewed until 2023 - deal has been done for months, not announced due to club politics, seen as indispensable Espanyol and Leganes also gift to fans Bayern accelerate to Bundesliga title after Kimmich goal

Golf, golf, goal? Bale needs to redeem his poor season, but defends his off-field passion Haaland, beaten and injured - Kimmich golazo takes Bayern closer to the title